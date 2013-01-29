Basketball Wives breakthrough reality star Tami Roman (pictured above, far right) discusses her new role in the new original TV One series Belle’s and what it’s like working with her other cast members on yet another project that embraces the culture of Black family businesses.

Be sure to tune in this weekend for the world premiere of the new series on TV One beginning Friday, February 1st at 10PM EST.

Tami Roman Speaks on TV One’s New Series “Belle’s” was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 29, 2013

