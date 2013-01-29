Alleged Fight Between Chris Brown, Frank Ocean Sparks Police Investigation

The alleged weekend brawl in a West Hollywood parking lot between R&B singers Chris Brown and Frank Ocean exploded throughout the media and blogosphere, replete with speculation and the like. It appears that whatever led to the reported confrontation may equal to charges for Brown – possibly spelling big trouble for the crooner.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the pair and outside witnesses will be interviewed by police officials. Tweets from the 2013 Grammy Award-nominated Ocean appeared to confirm reports that Brown and other unnamed individuals assaulted him this past Sunday. The news was especially foreboding for the notoriously hot-headed Brown, who is currently on five years probation for his domestic violence incident with sometime-beau Rihanna.

If Brown is found in violation, he could face charges.

Ocean seemed to take the issue lightly, tweeting that he “got jumped by chris and a couple guys. lol.” Brown’s Twitter page, a hub for some of his public meltdowns, was serene in comparison. In a deleted tweet, Brown wrote, “Working on my album. Not working on negativity.” He later made mention of Frank Ocean’s sexual orientation before doing his usual self-promotion bit.

Los Angeles County sheriff spokesperson Steve Whitmore also seemed to downplay the event, “It is our understanding it does not rise to the level of an alleged assault. As a matter of fact, it could be a minor scuffle over a parking spot,” said Whitmore.

