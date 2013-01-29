Ray Lewis Responds To Slander From Patriot Wide Receiver’s Wife

Last week, after linebacker Ray Lewis‘ (pictured) team won the AFC Championship over the New England Patriots, wide receiver Wes Welker‘s wife, Anna Burns Welker (both pictured below), made slanderous remarks about Lewis on her Facebook page. Now, Lewis went on record to dismiss the comments, calling them “foolish,” according to the Washington Post.

Burns Welker, the former Miss Hooters International 2005, wrote the following about Lewis:

”Proud of my husband and the Pats. By the way, if anyone is bored, please go to Ray Lewis’ Wikipedia page. 6 kids 4 wives. Acquitted for murder. Paid a family off. Yay! What a hall of fame player! A true role model!”

In response, Lewis told the Post:

I’ve always been a firm believer of the Good Book, and the Good Book always confirms, even a fool is counted wise until he opens he or she mouth. And sometimes people just say silly stuff. And they say it out of emotion. And sometimes you need to let the game take care of the game. We lost up there last year, and I didn’t hear one teammate say anything about nobody there because we have respect for that team, that they won it fair and square. So for her to come out and say what she said, listen, I truly forgive her, and I have no hard feelings against her at all, but I believe people just make mistakes and say foolish things sometimes.

Burns Welker has since apologized for the Facebook comment and it appears that all is forgiven by Ray Lewis as well. With this Sunday’s Super Bowl XLVII taking place against the San Francisco 49ers, hopefully the focus can be on the game and not veiled racist remarks.

