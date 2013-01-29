Angela Bassett & Mary J. Blige Discuss Lifetime’s “Betty & Coretta” on The View

Angela Bassett and Mary J. Blige visited ABC’s The View yesterday to talk to the ladies about their new Lifetime feature film Betty & Coretta, airing just in time to launch Black History Month specials and events on this Saturday, February 2nd at 8PM EST.

During their interview, Bassett, a Golden Globe Award-winner and Academy Award-nominee, discussed the dual real-life story of the two iconic African American women in Black history who forged a bond even after their late husbands were assassinated fighting for justice, peace and freedom even though their tactics and methods often conflicted.

Nine-time Grammy-winning recording artist Mary J. Blige, who also executive produced to Lifetime original movie, chimes in on the lessons she learned getting into character and why she chose to help develop the project for its monumental story line featuring two powerful women moving forward with their lives amidst tragedy and heartbreak.

Bassett plays Coretta Scott King, the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Blige plays Dr. Betty Shabazz, the wife of Malcolm X. Check out the ladies discussing the film and its symbolism below on the show.

Terron Austin Posted January 29, 2013

