Whitney Houston’s Brother Tells Oprah I Gave Whitney Drugs First [VIDEO]

Wow! What a revelation, Whitney brother tells Oprah! Check out the video, and he confesses, it was him who introduced her to drugs, and how he felt resposible for her. Whitney Houston’s mother Cissy and brother Michael sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a special Oprah’s Next Chapter as the first anniversary of the Whitney’s death draws near. The interview, which focused primarily on Cissy Houston, was at least in part promotion for Houston’s upcoming book, Remembering Whitney: My Story of Love, Loss, and the Night the Music Stopped. Among the many revelations in the chat, which aired in full last night on OWN, was Houston’s brother’s admission that it was he, not Bobby Brown, who originally introduced Whitney to drugs in the early 1980s, far before she ever met Brown.

