Midnight Star, Focus Of Next ” UnSung ” On TV-One, Chats It Up With Mitch Malone Tuesday Afternoon On KISS – FM

From the minute they hit the national music scene in 1986, Nidnight Star has been one of my personal favorites among R & B bands. To put it simply, THEY ROCK! Next Monday night, TV – One’s UnSung will spotlight this group, which formed at Kentucky State University, and on Tuesday, I will be sitting in for King Tutt, and talking with the group’s leading man, Reggie Calloway, about their past, their present, and what this UnSung special means to their musical legacy. Check it out Tuesaday afternoon in the 2 o’clock hour, only on KISS – FM, and at KissRichmond.com.

Mitch Malone Posted January 28, 2013

