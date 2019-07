What puts us more at risk for a heart attack than smoking or obesity? SNORING! Snoring is an early sign of life-threatening problems, according to a new study. The condition may cause a thickening of the arteries which can lead to strokes and heart attacks. Researchers are strongly advising snorers to seek medical advice.

Snoring: More Serious Than You Think was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

1 2Next page »

Melanie Pratt Posted January 28, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: