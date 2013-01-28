Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner of Funk Band Ohio Players Dead at 69 [VIDEO]

Leroy” Sugarfoot” Bonner is dead at the age of 69. The 70′s funk band frontman and guitarist died Sunday of cancer. “Sugarfoot” was the lead vocalist on “Skin Tight”, “Love Roller Coaster”, “Fire”, “Who’d She Coo”, “Heaven Must Be Like This”, “I Want to Be Free” and many other hits for the band.

My last chance encounter with “Sugarfoot” was at the Tom Joyner Family Reunion in Orlando, Florida back in 2010. His voice was strong and deep as ever. Miss Community Cloovia

Dateline: January 26, 2013 – Dayton, OH Official Family Announcement of the Passing of Leroy Sugarfoot Bonner Yesterday, Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner passed away quietly in his hometown of Trotwood-Dayton, OH. While his family, …friends, colleagues, and fans mourn his passing they celebrate fondly his memory, music, and legacy. Sugarfoot, or Foot, or Sugar, was the founding and cornerstone artistic talent of OHIO PLAYERS and the face and sound of the OHIO PLAYERS brand, which he knit together and launched in 1964 with former members of The Ohio Untouchables. With a career spanning 56 years, he passed barely short of his 70th birthday. Humble yet charismatic, soft spoken and of few words, the weight of his thoughts, lyrics, and music has influenced countless other artists, songs, and trends. He will be missed but not forgotten as his legacy and music lives on. More details and an official historical perspective of his career will soon be forthcoming. His Facebook page is available to all to post comments, reflections, and testimonials of this wonderful and gifted man: https://www.facebook.com/sugarfootsohioplayers

Let’s funk on some “Sugarfoot” and the Ohio Players…..

