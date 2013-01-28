Oprah Winfrey Is Back On Top Of Ratings 4.3 Million Tune In For Lance Armstrong Interveiw

Oprah Winfrey is back on TOP!!! Oprah’s interview with Lance Armstrong was seen by a total of 4.3 million viewers in back-to-back airings Thursday night on OWN.

But the interview with the disgraced cycling champion drew only 3.2 million viewers for its first airing, an audience that fell short of OWN’s most-watched program: an interview Winfrey conducted with the family of Whitney Houston last March following the singer’s death the previous month.

During the interveiw Armstrong confessed to taking banned substances for all seven of his Tour de France victories, among other admissions. Hopefully she will continue to score the top and most-wanted interveiws, to help pull her OWN Network back on top of the rantings war regaining her Queen of Talk crown.

