Charlotte Weighs In On the National Gun Debate

After the Newton Conn. shooting, The Nation is in an uproar over gun control, even Our president has spoken out on this National Debate and has put gun control to the for front of his agenda for this year! How do Charlotte feel about the debate, well, they’re are opinions on both sides of the table, Like Hyatts Gun Shop one of the top gun dealers in the Carolinas, who the backs the opinion of The NRAA, and then the opinion of more gun control like the orginzation which i have supported for years like MOMO. Mothers of Murdered offspring, who back our President and push for stricter gun laws not only in Charlotte but America, too many victims die each year from senseless gun fire, because guns are so easy to get access to. Especially assault rifles.

For six months last year, Micheal Beas bought dozens of assault weapons and sold them without a license at gun shows in Georgia and the Carolinas, court records show. He sold parts for 12 .50-caliber weapons in a hotel parking lot off Interstate 85 in Charlotte. He frequently traveled to Bolivia, a nation with a history of gun trafficking.

But authorities captured Beas, 33, only after employees at a Charlotte gun store grew suspicious of his large AK-47 purchases and voluntarily tipped off federal agents.

“There’s really nothing wrong with buying a lot of guns,” said Carolina Sporting Arms salesman Phil Reynolds. “We just thought it was very strange to have that many guns of that type.”

Beas has agreed to plead guilty to dealing firearms without a license, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison. He is scheduled to enter his plea on Wednesday in federal court in Charlotte.

Those questions are part of the debate that has followed last month’s Newtown, Conn., school massacre. A gunman with a semiautomatic rifle and high-capacity magazines killed 20 children and six adults.

President Barack Obama has unveiled sweeping new gun proposals and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, on Thursday introduced a bill that would ban many types of assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

Federal prosecutors and employees of the store that flagged Beas disagree starkly on what this case reveals about the quality of gun laws.

Carolina Sporting Arms store manager Don Ingram, who helped lead authorities to Beas, opposes tougher gun laws. To Ingram, those changes are unnecessary and an intrusion on gun ownership rights.

Federal prosecutors endorse proposals for an assault weapon ban and universal background checks, including for private sales.

