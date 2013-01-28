Beyonce Squashes Surrogate Rumors & Speaks On Her Miscarriage

As they world continues to debate about whether or not she lip-synced, I’d rather continue my Beyonce obsession in a normal fashion with a healthy dose of anticipation for both her Super Bowl performance and her latest tell-all documentary.

Because Queen Bey is notoriously private about her personal life, this documentary is shaping up to be a huge deal as it will offer a some insight on who she really is. A few lucky reporters received an advance copy of the documentary.

“There’s a stupid rumor. The most ridiculous rumor I think I’ve ever had about me. It’s crazy. To think I would be that vain – I respect mothers and women so much and to be able to experience bringing a child into this world, if you’re lucky and fortunate enough to experience that, I would never, ever take that for granted. It’s the most powerful thing you can do. Especially after losing a child, the pain and trauma from that just makes it mean so much more to get an opportunity to bring life into the world. It seems like people should have boundaries,” says a visibly shaken Beyonce. -via USA Today

The documentary, “Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream”, is set to premiere February 16th on HBO. I know I will be on ready-set-go mode when this day comes.

