Charlotte
Winter Storm Closes Schools And Government Offices In Charlotte

A slow-moving storm packing sleet and freezing rain has closed business, government and Mecklenburg County schools early Friday afternoon. Despite efforts to coat the streets with salt, the freezing precipitation has already caused dozens of wrecks through throughout the area. And meterologist say the storm hasn’t even dumped the main precipitation on this region yet. Experts are warning drivers to stay off the roads for the next few hours if possible. The freezing rain will slow this evening, and should not cause significant power outages. However, the storm may cause icy patches on the roads.

Winter Storm Closes Schools And Government Offices In Charlotte was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Photos
