Studio Movie Grill To Replace Mez In EpiCentre

Courtesy of Yelp

A similarly-themed cinema-dining concept Studio Movie Grill is slated to replace the EpiCentre’s Mez, which is scheduled to close this weekend.The Charlotte location will be the Dallas-based company’s first in North Carolina in 12th in the country.

“Charlotte is a vibrant city, and EPICENTRE is an outstanding entertainment complex. Naturally it felt like a great match for the SMG concept. Events and programming will be a major focus for us as we understand consumers today are looking for unique ways to get more out of their entertainment experiences,” said Brian Schultz, Studio Movie Grill founder and owner.

Photos
