Inauguration Rewind: Testimony, Cheers, And Inspiration [VIDEO]

On January 21 and 22, President Barack Obama was sworn in for his second term in the 57th Presidential Inauguration. But you don’t have to have been there to get a front row seat to the making of history. NewsOne‘s Senior Editor, Abena Agyeman-Fisher, is your eyes and ears with a diary blog of photos, video, and unforgettable moments that put you in the center of history.

Throughout the inauguration, no matter who I interviewed the sentiment was the same: Obama supporters came from near and far to witness and be a part of history.

In all my life, I’ve never experienced seeing so many people emotionally and ideologically synchronized: When it was time for prayer, I looked around me only to see thousands of heads bowed. When it was time to be jubilant, the crowd roared in unison for the spectacle they beheld.

And the smiles.

Old, young, Black, White, Asian, Hispanic, suburban, urban — EVERYONE beamed as they held on to poles to get a better view, sat on curbs as they took a rest from the long day of events, or danced as key stars sang in tribute.

With this being my final log in my inaugural journey, I share with you a montage of indelible moments, interviews, speeches, and performances that I will cherish always. Enjoy!

[ooyala code=”lyOTZxODpFj8ak-Er_GMtXXCc65KybsW”]

