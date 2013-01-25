Bobcats Surveying Season Ticket Holders About Name-Change

Now that New Orleans Hornets are officially changing their name to the New Orleans Pelicans, there’s buzz about Bobcats reclaiming Charlotte’s first franchise name.

The Hornets hired national nationally polling company Harris Interactive to conduct a survey of season ticket holders and the public about what it would take to sell more tickets and team gear.

One question included was:

“If the Bobcats were to change their nickname to the ‘Hornets,’ would you attend more games than you currently do, attend fewer games, or attend about the same amount?”

Take our poll about whether the Bobcats should change her name.

