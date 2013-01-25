CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Bobcats Surveying Season Ticket Holders About Name-Change

0 reads
Leave a comment

Now that New Orleans Hornets are officially changing their name to the New Orleans Pelicans, there’s buzz about Bobcats reclaiming Charlotte’s first franchise name.

The Hornets hired national nationally polling company Harris Interactive to conduct a survey of season ticket holders and the public about what it would take to sell more tickets and team gear.

One question included was:

“If the Bobcats were to change their nickname to the ‘Hornets,’ would you attend more games than you currently do, attend fewer games, or attend about the same amount?”

Take our poll about whether the Bobcats should change her name.

charlotte bobcats , charlotte hornets

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close