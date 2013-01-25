Beyonce is reportedly working hard at perfecting her nearly 15 minute set for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is just over one week away. Sources very close to the superstar singer say the performance is armed with a ton of surprises. We all have our own speculations and guesses of what those might actually be, but the team is trying their hardest to keep things tight-lipped and under wraps.

For now, pictures of Beyonce in full throttle rehearsal mode in New Orleans have popped up via the singer’s Instagram page. After this week’s series of scrutiny and headlines over her performance at the Inauguration – whether she lip-synced or not – the countdown to the Super Bowl is in motion and we all know Beyonce’s going to give it to us like we’ve never seen her do it before.

Click on the link below or the image above to see more photos of the rehearsals already underway. Are you getting excited, too?

Beyonce Rehearsing for Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 25, 2013

