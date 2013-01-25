CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Charlie Wilson's "Love, Charlie" Album Preview [NEW MUSIC]

Charlie Wilson has become an R&B legend while being relevant for years. Uncle Charlie’s latest musical offering is “Love, Charlie,” and it gives R&B fans more of what they love him for.

Take a listen to four of the songs from his new album “Uncle Charlie” (“I Still Have You,” “I Think I’m In Love,” “A Million Ways To Love You” and “Oooh Wee“) before it’s released on January 29th, and click here to pre-order your copy now!

“I Still Have You”

“I Think I’m In Love”

“A Million Ways To Love You”

“Oooh Wee”

