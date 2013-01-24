Radio One Family Represented At The Lowe’s 20th Pride Awards

The annual Pride Awards gala hosted by Pride magazine’s CEO and publisher Dee Dixon has grown to be a signature party on Charlotte’s social calendar every January. This year’s event on Jan. 19 at the Westin was extra special because it celebrated the 20th anniversary of both the gala and the magazine, which covers the successes of Charlotte’s African-Americans.

During the evening, three Charlotteans were honored for their contributions to the community: Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, Thereasea Elder and Carlenia Ivory. For the first time, the audience chose one as the winner of the gala’s Heritage Award. They picked Ivory, and a donation was made in her honor to her favorite charity, the Special Needs Fund at Carolina Rehabilitation. This year’s scholarship winner was Myers Park High senior Christopher Simpson. The speaker was Bill Strickland, author of “Make the Impossible Possible”

The after Party was hosted and DJ’ed by the incredible MC Lyte! as we all partied the night away!

