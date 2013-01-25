“Love & Hip Hop” Newcomer Lore’l Says Erica Mena Is Erractic & Addicted To Drugs!

TT Torrez Posted January 24, 2013 0 reads Leave a comment Newcomer Lore’l from this season of “Love & Hip Hop” called up the TT Torrez Show to discuss what went down between she and Erica Mena on the last episode, how Erica Mena is addicted to drugs, her music and much more! Check it out: Get More: Love & Hip Hop, Love and Hip Hop 3

She explained how she and Erica met and became “associates” but said that maybe trying to make her a friend was a bad move. Lore’l called Erica a CLOWN and a Instagram Model! Lol (#instagrammodel).

Lore’l also talked about how she was brought onto the show. She said LAHH could be a good platform to propel her rap career. Lore’l said she finds it funny that Consequence drives a Bentley but won’t pay for the characters at his son’s party. SMH

Lore’l said she always heard Joe Buddens use to be hooked on drugs but she didn’t know anything about it.

Check out Lore’l new video for a track titled “Black & Gold” and she has a mixtape out titled, Leading Lady.

