Merlin Entertainments Group, an England-based company, plans to open a 30,000 foot aquarium at Concord Mills Mall in the spring of 2014. Merlin operates Sea Life Aquarium in Arizona, California, Texas, Kansas City and Minnesota. The Cabarrus Board of County Commissioners approved more than $200,000 in incentives Tuesday night for mall owner Simon Property Group to add space to the mall for the aquarium. The city of Concord will also consider other incentives. Merlin Entertainment brought LegoLand to the United States.

A Charlotte Mall Is Getting An Aquarium was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Tonya Jameson Posted January 23, 2013

