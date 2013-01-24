It seems like jail life is taking its toll on Dr. Conrad Murray, the man who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 in connection to Michael Jackson‘s death back in 2009.

TMZ reports that Murray has been calling friends and complaining about being in “constant pain.” The entertainment news site obtained a voice message Murray left for a friend in which he is heard crying uncontrollably about what he describes as his lack of rights behind bars and deteriorating health. Ironically, one of his complaints is that he struggles to sleep.

Here is an excerpt from the call:

I can’t sleep now, it’s very hard and I’m in constant pain. All I am asking for is can someone please help me please …please give me a little bit of help. I tried calling my attorney, she can’t even pick up the phone…and do me a favor…if somebody could just maybe call the sheriff himself, call Sheriff Baca..ask him to please see me, maybe he doesn’t know what happens in here. I don’t understand for 8 months I’ve been in this pain but more and more loss of my limbs… for 6 months plus they have ordered an MRI which has not come to pass. I’ve been taking the Motrin that they’ve given me but it doesn’t take the pain away.

Murray says that he can no longer use his hands and that he has sustained a should injury. He has been serving his time in an L.A. County Jail for over a year and is expected to be released at the end of 2013.

To hear the full voicemail, go to TMZ.

Conrad Murray Cries Of ‘Constant Pain’ In Voice Mail To Friend was originally published on newsone.com