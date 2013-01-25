Future On Ciara: “She Makes Me Happy, I Make Her Smile”

I guess the rumor that Ciara was dumped by new boyfriend Future is false, because the rapper seem quite smitten with Ciara’s goodies! In a recent interview with Hot 107.9′s DJ J 1, the rapper dishes on their chemistry and the negative rumors that comes along with their relationship:

“Our personal life is our personal life,” Future said. “We love being in the studio with each other and being around each other. The chemistry is there.”

She’s a beautiful woman, amazing, incredible, everything that comes with those words, that’s what she represents. I can tell you, all the negativity that comes with me and her is not true. Our personal lives is our personal lives. Sometimes people present it like it’s true and they think they have facts, but at the end of the day, we know what’s true and we know what’s not true and anything negative from that situation, we [are] not even representing that. What you see is what you get.

We are at a time where, I am on Epic, she’s on Epic, I love music, she loves music. And we love being in the studio with each other. We love being around each other and that’s just what it is. The chemistry is there. It’s amazing. She makes me happy, I make her smile.