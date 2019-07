R&B singer Bobby V was carjacked last night (January 22) in midtown Atlanta. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident,WSB reports. Atlanta police said the singer (real name Robert “Bobby” Wilson) came out to his Bentley on 14th Street and Spring Street when two men approached him with a gun and carjacked him.

Read the full story on Hot 107.9.

Also On 105.3 RnB: