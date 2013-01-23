Beytheists Vs. Bey-Hova’s Witnesses: Did Beyonce Lip-Sync ‘Star-Spangled Banner’?

When the clouds parted, allowing Beyonce to gracefully glide down to the masses and bless President Barack Obama on the day of his ceremonial Inauguration, no one expected the Golden (Weaved) One to lip-sync the Star-Bangled Banner, but rumor has it, that’s exactly what she did.

After press, including the L.A. Times, sitting close to the ‘President’s Own’ band noted that the musicians were not really playing their instruments, the blasphemous question was asked: Did Beyonce pull a ‘Milli-Vanilli’?

“We did prerecord it and it was Beyoncé’s decision at the last minute to go with the prerecorded version,” United States Marine Band representative, Kristin DuBois, confirmed to Times of London. “We prerecorded all music as a matter of course and have done since time immemorial,” she said. “This is our 54th inauguration .… There is no question of there not being any music — it’s not because the performer cannot do it.” “All music is pre-recorded for the ceremony because there are so many eventualities and conditions that day,” DuBois said to Page Six. “We performed, live, the band. But we received last-minute word that Beyonce was going to use the pre-recorded vocal track. Those were the instructions we were given. We don’t know the reason why.”

Sh*t? Meet Fan.

That’s all that was needed for the internet to explode. Countless .gifs, memes and social media conversations have been dedicated to Bey-augural-Gate, with the hard-core Beyonce fans refusing to even entertain the notion; and her detractors — popularly known as ‘haters’ even though most intelligent people got the memo never to use that word again — are exploiting this prime opportunity to prove, that Beyonce is faker than John Boehner’s tears, and his tan.

It was pretty much a done deal that Beyonce lip-synced her way into Inaugural history, until Jezebel received the following tip and the video below:

PROOF BEYONCE SANG LIVE Alot of folks claim she sang over a pre-recorded track. In this video, unlike CNN, ABC, Etc, this recording isn’t using the official mic-feed. The camera man was using his own mic, and he/she were so close that he could hear the mic feed over the speakers, AND Beyoncé’s actual voice. That echo is the feedback, which is why she took her ear piece out yes there’s a back up track, but she is singing full out. Don’t believe the Beytheists.

So now we’re back to square one: Did she or didn’t she? And more importantly, does it really matter?

Illuminati rumors begin in 5..4…3…2…

