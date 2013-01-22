Is Jamie Foxx Refusing To Visit His Dying Father?

Jamie Foxx is allegedly snubbing his biological father who is dying. The “Django Unchained” star biological father would like to reconnect, but apparently Jamie isn’t interested in meeting with the man who abandoned him when he was growing up. If you believe the National Enquirer, Jamie’s 74-year-old father is said to be devastated because the Oscar-winning actor has re­peatedly rebuffed efforts to patch up the feud.

“We’ve called Jamie several times over the years and left hundreds of messages,” the actor’s stepmother Hellema Abdullah told The ENQUIRER. “But he has never returned our calls. Now his father is sick with severe scar tissue on his lungs and has to be on oxygen every day. I just wish Jamie would call.”

Jamie was raised by his mother’s grandmother while his parents went about with their lives.

“Jamie had kept in periodic contact with his father because his grandmother who raised him had encouraged it,” revealed an insider. “But he hasn’t spoken to him since his grandmother died in 2004. Jamie doesn’t plan on calling Shaheed anytime soon. He’s getting revenge by abandon­ing his father, much like his dad did to him years ago.”

Hopefully Jamie will not regret his decision.

