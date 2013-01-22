Wife Of Patriots Wes Welker Apologizes For Ray Lewis Comments

In an obviously emotionally charged moment, Anna Burns Welker, wife of Patriots’ Wes Welker, used social-media site Facebook to take a few shots at Ravens’ linebacker Ray Lewis on Sunday night after the Patriots’ 28-13 loss to the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Anna Burns posted on her Facebook page:

“Proud of my husband and the Pats. By the way, if anyone is bored, please go to Ray Lewis’ Wikipedia page. 6 kids 4 wives. Acquitted for murder. Paid a family off. Yay. What a hall of fame player! A true role model!”

After realizing the harsh backlash, she deleted the post and released a statement to sports blog Larry Brown Sports apologizing for her remarks.

“I’m deeply sorry for my recent post on Facebook,” said said. “I let the competitiveness of the game and the comments people were making about a team I dearly love get the best of me. My actions were emotional and irrational and I sincerely apologize to Ray Lewis and anyone affected by my comment after yesterday’s game.

“It is such an accomplishment for any team to make it to the NFL playoffs, and the momentary frustration I felt should not overshadow the accomplishments of both of these amazing teams.”

After last years Superbowl loss, Patriots’ QB Tom Brady dealt with a similar situation when his wife went off on his teammates inability to catch his passes.

