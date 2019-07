According to reports, Hip-Hop artist, Lupe Fiasco, was asked to leave the stage during his performance at an inauguration party in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. Lupe has been known for his outspoken stand against the government and President Obama…among other things.

Lupe Fiasco Escorted Offstage After Anti-Obama Rant was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted January 22, 2013

