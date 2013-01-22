Carlenia Ivory, Christopher Simpson Win Big At 2013 Lowe’s Pride Awards

The 2013 Pride Awards was held Saturday night at the Westin Hotel. Hundreds came out to support Dee Dixon and Pride Magazine as they celebrated 20 years of Pride Magazine, the Pride Awards and the impact they have both had on the Charlotte community. The night was not just about Pride; it was also about honoring the achievements of African Americans who have demonstrated the epitome of leadership and service in our community.

Christopher Simpson was honored as the Pride Awards Emerging Leader. A senior at Myers Park High School, Simpson has faced many obstacles in life, including being homeless. Simpson’s story of overcoming odds was inspiring. Simpson received a $5,000 scholarship from Duke Energy to support his goal of attending college.

Pride also unveiled the Pride Heritage Award during the 2013 Pride Awards. Three community members were nominated for the award – Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, Thereasea Elder and Carlenia Ivory. The audience was allowed to vote on the winner. Carlenia Ivory was voted as the 2013 Pride Heritage Award winner. She was presented with a check for $10,000 to support the families who need assistance with lodging and food at Carolina Medical Center’s Charlotte Rehabilitation Clinic.

Bank of America provided $2,500 for Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown and Thereasea Elder’s causes.