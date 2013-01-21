Beyonce Sings National Anthem At Presidential Inauguration (VIDEO)

Beyonce offered her vocals at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies. President Barack Obama was publicly sworn in today for his second term. She did an interview with Zap2It and confessed:

“I can’t really think about it until it is over. It is too much! There is no way I would be able to sing.” Beyonce said. “I know it, but it is the type of thing doesn’t matter how many times you sing it. And the biggest fear is making sure you sing it right, and sing it correctly.”

Watch her performance below.

