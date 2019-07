Super Bowl XLVII will be the Harbaugh Bowl since Jim Harbaugh’s san Francisco 49ers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 28-24 in the NFC Championship Game and later on John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens shocked the New England Patriots by winning 28-13. (“28″ was the magic number)

King Tutt Posted January 21, 2013

