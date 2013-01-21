MLK’s ‘I Have A Dream’ Speech Overshadowed His Support For Economic Justice

In the weeks before his death, Martin Luther King Jr. visited a school in Marks, Mississippi and witnessed a schoolteacher distributing lunch to her students. The menu: one slice of apple and a few crackers.

Poverty was disproportionately high, especially among black Americans everywhere yet down South in Marks, nearly 36 percent of the entire population lived in poverty, according to the 1960 census.

