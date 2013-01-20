Inauguration Watch: National Inauguration Watch: Cathedral Releases Details For Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service

Washington National Cathedral has announced the participants in the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service scheduled for Tuesday, January 22, at 10:30 am.

The interfaith service, including voices of faith from several Christian denominations, Islam, Judaism, and Sikhism, will bring Americans together to pray for the nation and for the second term of President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. The service, which is for invited guests, will also be webcast live at http://www.nationalcathedral.org.

Tonya Jameson Posted January 20, 2013

