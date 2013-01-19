CLOSE
President Obama Wants ‘So Help Me God’ In Official Presidential Oath

When President Obama rests his hand on the two historic Bibles to take his second-term oath of office, he’ll add a phrase not mentioned in the Constitution…. “So help me God.”

Although this phrase was used in federal courtrooms since 1789, the first proof it was used in a presidential oath of office came with Chester Arthur’s inauguration back in September 1881.

Michael Newdow, a California atheist activist  has battled unsuccessfully in federal court to ban the phrase but President Obama notified Chief Justice John Roberts, who administers the oath, that he wanted this phrase included.

It’s amazing how our government has done all it can to remove GOD from our day to day lives but won’t remove guns.

It looks like we have a “GOD fearing” man in office for a second term….and his name is President Barack Hussein Obama!!!

