There has always been speculation on who the REAL father of Michael Jackson’s kids and now some interesting things have happened through Facebook.

Dr. Arnie Klein, Michael Jackson’s famed dermatologist posted a picture of himself and Prince with a caption “hmmmmmmm”.

If you recall, Michael Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe gave birth to Prince in 1997, and daughter Paris the year after. MJ’s third child Blanket was born to an anonymous surrogate in 2002.

Debbie Rowe was Arnie’s medical assistant back when Michael was a patient but, she has never spoken publicly about the actual father of the children.

Father Of Michael Jackson’s Kids Comes Foward? was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted January 19, 2013

