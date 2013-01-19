The journey to overcome physical abuse and hardships can be arduous. According to Playwright, Peachanda DuBose the journey is replete with emotional and physical scars. DuBose says tenacity and a willingness to set aside pride is what helps her cope with the pain she’s endured. Another outlet for DuBose is telling her story on stage. Founder of Mayan Productions, DuBose uses the stage to dramatize a compelling story of Domestic violence, life on the streets and redemption. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Peachanda DuBose about the second run of her award winning stage play, ‘The Devil Thought He Had Me,’ as well as her upcoming Playwright’s Ball, a gathering of playwrights, authors, musicians; actors and actresses.

Playwright’s Compelling Story of Abuse Hits the Stage Again was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted January 19, 2013

