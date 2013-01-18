Michelle Obama Writes To NewsOne Readers: Thank You For Election Support, Volunteer For Day Of Service!!!

Dear NewsOne Readers:

With Barack’s second inauguration just a few days away, I wanted to take a moment to check in with all of you here at Interactive One, to reflect on the past year, and to look toward the work that remains.

First, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you did to inform people about the issues facing our country and the importance of making our voices heard in the election. You all did so much to help us all become more involved and engaged in our democracy—no matter who we were voting for—and that’s something you should be very proud of.

I especially enjoyed talking with Abena Agyeman-Fisher about the election, life at the White House, and all the issues that come up for Moms across the country. It really was a great conversation!

And now, as we look forward, there are so many ways that we can continue to engage with each other and our fellow citizens. For example, on Saturday, January 19th, we’ll be hosting my favorite event of inauguration weekend – the National Day of Service – when people from all across the country will come together to volunteer in their communities and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This is such an important day to Barack and me because throughout our lives we’ve seen that building a full life isn’t about what you can get for yourself – but what you can give back to those around you. That’s a value that’s been central to our lives together – and as parents, it’s something we’re trying to pass down to our girls.

So we’re hoping to keep that spirit of service and citizenship central to this year’s inauguration, just like it was four years ago.

And we hope we can count on you to join us – just go to www.2013pic.org/service, and sign up to volunteer.

And after the inauguration, I can’t wait to continue our dialogue on all sorts of issues – from making sure our kids are eating well and getting active to helping our military families get the support and appreciation they deserve to ensuring that we’re doing everything we can to help all our kids fulfill their potential and move our country forward. I hope you’ll stay in touch with us on these issues at www.letsmove.gov and www.joiningforces.gov and follow my new Fwitter feed @flotus.

I know you’ll all be great partners in the work ahead – and I can’t wait to kick it off with you on January 19th for the Day of Service. Again, thank you for all that you do for your families, your communities, and our country. God bless.

