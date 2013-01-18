CLOSE
UPDATE: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Are Not Married [VIDEO]

Amber Rose may  have jumped the gun when she called Wiz Khalifa her “husband.” The couple were spotted leaving the Bel Bambini baby store in L.A. on Thursday and Wiz told our friends over at TMZ, that Amber’s “hubby” comment was sort of a joke.

“We’ve always called each other husband and wife since day one,” Wiz told us … adding, “We’ve always been husband and wife.”

MUST READ: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Get Cutesy For Colorful Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Whew I’m glad that is cleared up, because I’m waiting for my invitation!

MUST READ: Amber Rose: 'Our Son Is Going to Know That Daddy Likes to Smoke"

UPDATE: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Are Not Married [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

