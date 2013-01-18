UPDATE: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Are Not Married [VIDEO]

Amber Rose may have jumped the gun when she called Wiz Khalifa her “husband.” The couple were spotted leaving the Bel Bambini baby store in L.A. on Thursday and Wiz told our friends over at TMZ, that Amber’s “hubby” comment was sort of a joke.

“We’ve always called each other husband and wife since day one,” Wiz told us … adding, “We’ve always been husband and wife.”

Take a look:

Whew I’m glad that is cleared up, because I’m waiting for my invitation!

