NRA Breaks Silence on Newtown School Massacre

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has finally broken its silence over the Newtown school shootings. The NRA, which is also a powerful lobbying group, has been criticized in the past for fighting any moves or legislation to change national gun policy.

The NRA released the following statement yesterday December 18th. (Click the link below or the image to read complete statement).

Terron Austin Posted December 19, 2012

