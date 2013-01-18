Should Lance Armstrong Have Taken His Lie To The Grave?

Lance Armstrong, DID IT! He finally admitted to doping in all 7 Tour de France titles, but was it best to tell Oprah everything. Or do you think he should have carried his lies to the grave? Is it a release to tell the truth? Does it feel like a BURDEN LIFTED OFF OF US. Does it gives us any satisfaction or justification for our actions, to finally admit our wrongs and flaws….these are questions we all must ask ourselves, when it comes to being honest, some type of healing takes place in our own lives. When we are honest with ourselves and the people we hurt, But sometimes, your honesty can cause more pain! so you have to ask yourself the question is Honest always the best policy…well, I think so! in most cases.

Lance Armstrong said he was certain his “fate was sealed” when longtime friend, training partner and trusted lieutenant George Hincapie, who was along for the ride on all seven of Armstrong’s Tour de France wins from 1999-2005, was forced to give him up to anti-doping authorities.

But right from the start and more than two dozen times during the first of a two-part interview Thursday night with Oprah Winfrey on her OWN network, the disgraced former cycling champion acknowledged what he had lied about repeatedly for years, and what had been one of the worst-kept secrets for the better part of a week: He was the ringleader of an elaborate doping scheme on a U.S. Postal Service team that swept him to the top of the podium at the Tour de France time after time.

“I’m a flawed character,” he said.

Did it feel wrong?

“No,” Armstrong replied. “Scary.”

“Did you feel bad about it?” Winfrey pressed him.

“No,” he said. “Even scarier.”

“Did you feel in any way that you were cheating?”

“No,” Armstrong paused. “Scariest.”

