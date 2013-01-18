AM BUZZ: Pilar & Deion Sanders To Share Custody, Steve Harvey Cries Like A Baby & More

Pilar & Deion Sanders To Share Custody Of Their Children

Pilar and Deion Sanders who have been going through a nasty messy divorce just learned that they will equally share custody of their three children in a week on/week off schedule, reports eurweb.com.

Deion who was previously awarded custody still retains exclusive rights to determine primary residents and education decisions.

He’s also required to pay $108,000 in attorney fees.

The Sanders divorce trial is set for March.

