I am seriously obsessed with our FLOTUS and her style. After searching for 49 of her best looks in celebration of her birthday, we came across this picture the White House tweeted of Michelle Obama, with her new birthday hair!

In the photo, our FLOTUS chats with David Hall one of eight citizen co-chairs selected to participate in the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service during the Inauguration. I am more than positive that they were having a ponderous dialogue filled with critical details pertaining to the celebrations. But a part of me also believes he may have commented on her new banging hair.

How are you feeling the FLOTUS’ new bangs?

A Bangin’ Look: The FLOTUS Debuts New Hair On Twitter (POLL) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com