A Richard B. Haydock middle-school science teacher in Oxnard, California that was fired after students learned she had appeared in pornographic movies had hoped not just to get her job back, but to set a precedent for people looking to escape an embarrassing past has lost her battle.

A three-judge commission put a decisive stop to both, saying firmly and unanimously that Stacie Halas shouldn’t be in the classroom.

See the full story at Huffington Post

California Teacher Fired Over Porn Star Past was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted January 17, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: