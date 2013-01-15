ESPN’s Stuart Scott Tweets He Is Battling Cancer For 2nd Time

Shortly before hosting SportsCenter Monday evening, ESPN anchor Stuart Scott (pictured) announced to his 270,517 Twitter followers that he is battling cancer for a second time:

Blessed by prayers..I'm back in the Fight. C reared its head again. Chemo evry 2 wks but I'll still work, still work out..still #LIVESTRONG — Stuart Scott (@StuartScott) January 15, 2013

Scott was originally diagnosed with cancer back in 2007, when he underwent an emergency appendectomy. During the operation, doctors found a rare malignancy known as appendiecal cancer, according to the New York Daily News. He underwent chemotherapy to treat the disease. However, Scott again received chemotherapy for cancer in 2011.

His “Livestrong” reference was an apparent homage to the site, founded by disgraced Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong. Scott likely noted Livestrong because of its mission to support cancer survivors (Armstrong himself is a cancer survivor).

An ESPN spokesman says that Scott “plans to continue to work the best he can around his treatments.” His Twitter announcement has been re-tweeted thousands of times by friends and athletes such as Robert Griffin III. And Scott is keeping a positive mindset for the fight to come, also tweeting a message of thanks:

Just walked off the set of Sportscenter. OVERWHELMED at the twitter prayers & well wishes. THANK YOU..everyone. You ALL inspire me!! — Stuart Scott (@StuartScott) January 15, 2013

Hannington Dia Posted January 15, 2013

