MC Lyte And Community Activists Highlight 2013 Lowe’s Pride Awards

Saturday, Charlotte’s who’s who will converge on the Westin hotel will celebrate 20 years of achievement in Charlotte’s African-American community. It will be a celebration of the magazine, the Pride Awards and the impact both have had on the Charlotte community.

A selection committee chose the following finalists who will compete for the newly established Pride Magazine Heritage Award. Gala attendees will vote and choose the award winner; the charity of the winner’s choice will receive a monetary donation. The finalists are:

Thereasea D. Elder — a retired nurse from Good Samaritan Hospital and community activist.

Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown — a Charlotte physician and Vice President of Community Partnerships at Novant Health.

Carlenia Ivory — a part-time employee at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and CMS Parent University.

Christopher Simpson, a senior at Myers Park High School, will receive the prestigious Emerging

Leader (youth) Award.

William ‘Bill’ Strickland, president-CEO of Manchester Bidwell Corporation and its subsidiaries, is set to enrich and enlighten Charlotte as the evening’s inspirational speaker. Strickland builds partnerships to help the disadvantaged build a better future and is the

author of “Make the Impossible Possible.”

The MacArthur Fellowship “genius” award-winner also is founder of the Grammy-winning MCG Jazz, the most successful jazz subscription series in America.

When the awards program ends, it’s really not over! This year Dixon and Pride will host the ‘Old School AFTER GLOW,” which will be hosted by MC Lyte.

Get more information on the Pride Awards and the Afterglow.