Winter Storm Watch For Our Area

The Charlotte area is bracing for a winter storm that could make the afternoon commute a nightmare and dump one to three inches of snow on the area. The snow will be a pretty sight after a dreary week of rain and wind. Today’s low is around 30 degree. Patchy fog is expected from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Today’s blustery winds are expected to die to down to six to 11 mph after midnight.

The low temperatures could create icy conditions for drivers.

“This is posing as a widespread significant winter event,” Larry Gabric, chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C. told The Charlotte Observer.

