American Idol Season 12 Unforgettable Moments

Season 12 of American Idol has been truly built up to be most entertaining, especially with the beef between Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj but, the highlights are and always will be those unforgettable tryouts.

Below is Frankie Ford who is an adoptee who sang on the subway to make money.

Below is Benjamin “Pelvic Thrust” Gaisey who showed up in a plastic Michael Jackson – Thriller Halloween costume.

Below is 17-year-old farm girl Sarah Restuccio who gave a sub par “Carrie Underwood” performance but shocked everyone with a Nicki Minaj “Super Bass” moment.

