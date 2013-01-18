Kenya Moore discusses how things are really going on the set of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and whether or not she really feels like she dissed cast mate Phaedra Parks by first flirting with her husband Apollo and then again by stealing their idea for a fitness video.

RELATED LINKS:

Kenya Moore Exposed by Fake Boyfriend

Kenya Moore Gets Exposed by RHOA Fake Boyfriend

Kenya Moore Shares Her Thoughts on RHOA Cast Mates Phaedra & Apollo

Real Housewives of Atlanta Newcomer Kenya Moore Chats with Wendy Williams

Kenya Moore Describes Her Definition of Crazy

Kenya Moore Talks Phaedra Parks Diss was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 18, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: