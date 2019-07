Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a self-described gun owner,beefed up New York’s gun-control laws on Tuesday by signing into law a new package of firearm and mental health regulations that mark the nation’s first since last month’s massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

King Tutt Posted January 16, 2013

