NRA Losses It Over Gun Control Possibility

A shocking video released by the National Rifle Association on Tuesday sharply criticizes President Obama for his skepticism about placing armed guards in schools, calling the president an “elitist hypocrite” for allowing the Secret Service to protect his daughters. Is the NRA on point or are they out of touch?

See the video below and judge for yourself.

King Tutt Posted January 16, 2013

