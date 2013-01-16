CLOSE
Radio One
Home

NRA Losses It Over Gun Control Possibility

0 reads
Leave a comment

A shocking video released by the National Rifle Association on Tuesday sharply criticizes President Obama for his skepticism about placing armed guards in schools, calling the president an “elitist hypocrite” for allowing the Secret Service to protect his daughters. Is the NRA on point or are they out of touch?

See the video below and judge for yourself.

NRA Losses It Over Gun Control Possibility was originally published on kissrichmond.com

NRA Losses It Over Gun Control Possibility

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close