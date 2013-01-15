Quvenzhané Wallis Meets André Leon Talley: ‘I Just Like Partying” (VIDEO)

Aside from being the youngest person ever nominated for an Academy Award, 9-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis is plain ‘ole adorable and soon-to-be it girl of 2013. Vogue editor, André Leon Talley recently sat down with the “Beasts Of The Southern Wild” star and the two quickly become bffs–sorta!

Quvenzhané grins while admitting, “I just like partying,” all while confessing she forgot to do her homework amidst all of the Oscar excitement. Of course André drills her about her Oscars attire, her two dogs, and Quvenzhané gets a little hype when Rihanna is played in the background.

Watch the video below. Have your awwh’s ready!

